Latest Weather Blog
Mercedes-Benz dropping name from Superdome; stadium looking for new sponsor
NEW ORLEANS - The Mercedes-Benz Superdome is dropping the German automaker from its name next year as the company parts ways with Louisiana's historic entertainment venue.
Forbes reports the the home of the New Orleans Saints is already looking for a new sponsor to which it will award the naming rights. Mercedes-Benz, which became the namesake sponsor in 2011, said it was moving on to focus on the newly-built Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Finding a new sponsor for the venue now falls to the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District, the government-appointed board that owns the Dome and the Smoothie King Center.
Last year, state officials approved the first phase of mulit-million-dollar upgrades to the dome. Those renovations are expected to be complete by the start of the 2023-2024 football season.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La Leadership Institute hosts tailgate graduation for 2020 seniors
-
Gov Edwards to decide on Phase 2 process
-
Tuesday morning shooting on N. Sherwood Forest Drive injures one
-
EBR school system announces dates for 'modified' in-person graduation ceremonies
-
OLOL 'encouraged' by convalescent plasma treatment; looking for more donors
Sports Video
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith