Mercedes-Benz dropping name from Superdome; stadium looking for new sponsor

NEW ORLEANS - The Mercedes-Benz Superdome is dropping the German automaker from its name next year as the company parts ways with Louisiana's historic entertainment venue.

Forbes reports the the home of the New Orleans Saints is already looking for a new sponsor to which it will award the naming rights. Mercedes-Benz, which became the namesake sponsor in 2011, said it was moving on to focus on the newly-built Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Finding a new sponsor for the venue now falls to the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District, the government-appointed board that owns the Dome and the Smoothie King Center.

Last year, state officials approved the first phase of mulit-million-dollar upgrades to the dome. Those renovations are expected to be complete by the start of the 2023-2024 football season.