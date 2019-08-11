Mental evaluation sought for school traffic shooting suspect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Prosecutors are seeking a mental evaluation for a man accused of opening fire during a traffic dispute with another father during a morning student drop-off at an Alabama elementary school.



Court records show prosecutors requested a mental evaluation for 38-year-old Isaiah Johnson. Johnson was arrested Thursday and remains jailed on charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.



WSFA reports Johnson told a judge Friday that his wife died three weeks ago. Prosecutors wrote in a court filing that a friend of Johnson's had expressed concern for his mental stability.



Police say Johnson opened fire after getting into an argument with another father during morning drop off at the Montgomery school. No one was injured during the shooting.



Prosecutors are seeking to raise Johnson's bond from $30,000 to $100,000.