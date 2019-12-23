Memorial services to be held for 98-year-old veteran who fought in WWII

Frank Alexander Audiffred Jr.

BATON ROUGE - A decorated soldier who served during World War II passed away, Friday.

Frank Alexander Audiffred Jr. of Reserve spent much of his time overseas during World War II, fighting for his country in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes, and Central Europe (including the Battle of the Bulge).

Audiffred was awarded two purple hearts, the good conduct medal, and a unit citation for his service in the Spearhead 3rd Armored Division.

He was recently featured in a novel called Spearhead as a character called 'Cajun Boy.' The novel is soon to become a motion picture, honoring the members of the 3rd Armored Division.

Upon returning from service, Audiffred married Lillian Marie Zeringue and made a life with her in Baton Rouge, where they eventually had four children.

Audiffred's family and friends will honor his memory Monday afternoon at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Baton Rouge.

Visitation will begin at noon with services to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.

Audiffred was 98 years old.

Please click here for more information on services and donations.