Memorial services for former State Senator Dr. Adam John Tassin, Jr. will be held Monday

VILLE PLATTE - Funeral services for former State Senator Dr. Adam “John” Tassin, Jr., of Ville Platte will be held Monday, Dec. 28.

Tassin reportedly died from complications of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at Baton Rouge General Hospital. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his death.

A Bordelonville, Louisiana native, Tassin graduated the top of his class at Bordelonville High School where he lettered in three sports and was a member of multiple clubs and associations.

He graduated from Louisiana State University in 1965 and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

Accepted into medical school at Louisiana State University Medical Center, Tassin graduated in 1969 at the age of 25, and carried out his internship at Earl K. Long Hospital in Baton Rouge. Known for routinely making house calls and for speaking fluent French, Tassin made waves in the community.

The popular doctor was eventually elected to the Louisiana State Senate and served from 1972-1976 as the Senate’s youngest member.

Monday's memorial service will be held at LaVille Funeral Home in Ville Platte, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations please be made to St. Jude Childrens’ Research Hospital, Shriners Hospital, M.D. Anderson, and Our Lady Queen of all Saints Catholic Church.