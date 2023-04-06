74°
Latest Weather Blog
Memorial service planned for BRPD officers who died in helicopter crash
BATON ROUGE - Thursday, the Baton Rouge Police Department is hosting a memorial service for Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro, who both died in a helicopter crash while working an assignment.
Visitation begins at 9 a.m. at Istrouma Baptist Church and will continue until 11 a.m., when the service officially starts.
Trending News
The services will be broadcast on WBRZ Plus and streamed on our YouTube page.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Attempted murder suspect shot after lengthy standoff with Baton Rouge police
-
Livingston Parish School System forms cost-saving taskforce to give teachers raises
-
LSU Women's Basketball paraded through campus, ended with celebration in PMAC
-
Calls tick up for new recycling bins after new bills go out,...
-
Woman targeted by disgraced Plaquemine police chief files lawsuit, claims city failed...