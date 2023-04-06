Memorial service held for BRPD officers who died in helicopter crash - Watch it live here

BATON ROUGE - Thursday, the Baton Rouge Police Department is hosting a memorial service for Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro, who both died in a helicopter crash while working an assignment.

Visitation begins at 9 a.m. at Istrouma Baptist Church and will continue until 11 a.m., when the service officially starts.

The services will be broadcast on WBRZ Plus and streamed on our YouTube page.