Memorial service held for BRPD officers who died in helicopter crash - Watch it here

3 hours 8 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, April 06 2023
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Thursday, the Baton Rouge Police Department held a memorial service for Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro, who both died in a helicopter crash while working an assignment

Visitation began 9 a.m. at Istrouma Baptist Church and continued until 11 a.m., when the service officially started. 

The services will be broadcast on WBRZ Plus and streamed on our YouTube page

