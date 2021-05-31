Memorial Day traffic information here

78°
BATON ROUGE - On Monday afternoon, holiday travelers were delayed by a crash on I-10 West, just after the I-110/BR Airport exit that resulted in the closure of I-10 West.
At least five vehicles appeared to be involved in the incident, and officials say the crash resulted in only one minor injury.
I-10 W was closed for most of the lunch hour but has since opened. Delays stretched down I-10 W where traffic started to slow or stop near the 10/12 Split.
