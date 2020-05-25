85°
Latest Weather Blog
Memorial Day ceremony at USS KIDD canceled, ship remains open to visitors
BATON ROUGE - The USS KIDD has canceled its annual Memorial Day ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the ship and plaza will be open to the public at 25% capacity, which is in harmony with state regulations, on Memorial Day.
The USS KIDD will be open to be open to visitors from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Click here for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Reviewing the way past hurricanes developed can help us navigate future storms
-
Governor John Bel Edwards warns citizens to be cautious during Memorial Day
-
Memorial Day ceremony at USS KIDD canceled
-
The Capital City Ques Give Back on Memorial Day
-
Louisiana State Police issues statement about Trooper George Baker
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...