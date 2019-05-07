Members meet to discuss fast growth, zoning in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A newly-formed Master Plan Committee is meeting for the first time Tuesday night to help control growth in Livingston Parish. This includes establishing zones for the first time in unincorporated areas.

"I'm sitting on that committee because if we're going to zone Livingston Parish, I want to make sure it's done correctly," Livingston Parish Councilman John Wascom said.

Wascom appointed himself to the Master Plan Committee. He says with all the growth taking place in Livingston Parish, some residents are concerned about what they can and cannot do on their own property.

"When that happens, people start looking at their neighbors and say 'Hey, the junk cars need to go, commercial doesn't need to be this close to my house'," Wascom said.

Brian Solomon owns S & S Tires and Automotive in an unincorporated area.

"I just wouldn't enjoy them telling me what I can and can't do. If I wanted to build another building, I feel that I should be able to pull the permits and not have to go through a fuss about it," Solomon said.

But the business owner also lives in the parish, and says zoning for residential areas is okay for him.

"I don't want them moving in a mobile in my subdivision. I like our development the way it is."

The Master Plan Committee is electing officers at its first meeting, which will be held in the Livingston Parish Council Chambers.