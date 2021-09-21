Member of CIA Director's team treated for mysterious Havana syndrome symptoms

A recent possible case of Havana syndrome that affected a member of the CIA Director's team has that nation's top officials on edge.

According to CNN, when CIA Director Bill Burns visited India earlier this month a member of his team received medical attention for symptoms consistent with Havana syndrome.

"Havana syndrome" attack is a label given to unexplained symptoms that US personnel in Cuba began experiencing in 2016, it involves a varying set of complaints that include ear popping, vertigo, pounding headaches and nausea, sometimes accompanied by an unidentified "piercing directional noise."

The incident involving Burns' team member left the CIA director "fuming" with anger, CNN says, citing a source.

Burns reportedly believed the suspected attack was a direct message to top officials that no one is safe, including those working directly for the head of the CIA.

CNN reports this as the second case in less than a month's time of a possible Havana syndrome attack that has impacted the travel of a top U.S. official. In August, Vice President Kamala Harris's visit to Vietnam had to be pushed back due to multiple US personnel reporting symptoms consistent with the syndrome just ahead of her visit.

At least two of the patients had to be medevaced, according to CNN.

The intelligence community continues to investigate these and other mysterious Havana syndrome attacks, including a 100-day probe into the potential causes that began earlier this summer.

The investigation is expected to wrap up before the end of the year, but no public report has been planned, CNN says.