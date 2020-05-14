Melissa Ethridge's son, Beckett Cypher, dies at 21

Melissa Etheridge and her son Beckett Cypher Photo: Peter Brooker

This week, a well-known singer lost her 21-year-old son to fatal complications resulting from opioid addiction.

According to CNN, Beckett Cypher, the son of Melissa Etheridge and her former partner Julie Cypher, passed away this week.

The singer mourned her son in a social media post on Wednesday.

"Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction," Etheridge wrote on Twitter. "My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends."

She added: "My heart is broken."

Etheridge and Cypher, who have been separated for many years, also share a daughter, Bailey. Both children were conceived using artificial insemination and a sperm donation from musician David Crosby.

An earlier post to her social media accounts announced the postponement of the singer's popular and well-received Concerts from Home series.

Etheridge has been performing daily musical performances from her home since stay-at-home orders began being put in place across the country in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic. Her website lists 57 days worth of concerts, which have been broadcast nightly on Facebook Live.

In her post, Etheridge assured, however, "I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me."

Etheridge also has twins with ex-partner Tammy Lynn Michaels, who gave birth in 2006.

Etheridge is now married to television executive Linda Wallem.