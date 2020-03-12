Melanie Curtin, former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office employee, returns to court Thursday

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Melanie Curtain, a former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office employee accused of rape and video voyeurism, is expected to return to court Thursday morning.

She allegedly joined former Livingston Parish deputy Dennis Perkins and his wife Cynthia in sex crimes and could face life in prison.

Curtin was indicted last week on both of the previously mentioned charges and will claim either guilt or innocence during her Thursday morning arraignment.

Curtin's attorney says she's been receiving threats since her public arrest in February. She was arrested after returning from a cruise, authorities were waiting for her when her ship returned to New Orleans.

Curtin worked in the tax department of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office in 2011 and 2012.