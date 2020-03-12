71°
Melanie Curtin, former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office employee accused of sexual assault, pleads not guilty
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Melanie Curtain, a former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office employee accused of rape and video voyeurism, returned to court Thursday morning and pleaded not guilty during her arraignment.
She allegedly joined former Livingston Parish deputy Dennis Perkins and his wife Cynthia in sex crimes and could face life in prison.
Curtin was indicted last week on both of the previously mentioned charges.
Her attorney says she's been receiving threats since her public arrest in February. She was arrested after returning from a cruise, authorities were waiting for her when her ship returned to New Orleans.
Curtin worked in the tax department of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office in 2011 and 2012.
