Mel Gibson was briefly hospitalized with COVID-19

One of Hollywood's most well-known and controversial actors revealed that he was hospitalized for COVID-19 back in April.

According to Deadline, Mel Gibson spent a week in hospital after contracting the virus.

One of Gibson's representatives confirmed the news, telling reporters, “He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital. He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies.”

Months after the episode, the 64-year-old California-based actor appears healthy and was recently photographed looking well while taking a walk in Malibu.

In the past few months, other prominent actors to have contracted coronavirus include Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, and Olga Kurylenko.