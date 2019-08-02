87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Meghan McCain will talk family and politics in new audiobook

NEW YORK (AP) - Meghan McCain will share some thoughts about politics and her late father, Sen. John McCain, on an audiobook coming out next year.

Audible.com announced Friday that Meghan would offer a "blueprint" for conservative politics while also drawing on what she learned from her father, the war hero, Arizona Republican and 2008 presidential candidate. John McCain died last year at age 81. Meghan is an author, a commentator, and a co-host of "The View."

Her book is currently untitled and does not yet have an exact release date. Meghan's previous books include "My Dad, John McCain," a picture story published in 2008. Audible, a leading producer and distributor of audiobooks, is owned by Amazon.com.

