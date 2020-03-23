Meghan McCain announces pregnancy

Meghan McCain has announced that she and her husband, Ben Domenech, are expecting their first child and that from now on she'll be working remotely.

As one of the hosts on ABC's daytime talk show, The View, this means McCain's appearance on the show will be televised from home via satellite.

The 35-year-old author and television personality released a statement detailing her exciting news and her plans to work remotely.

In the statement, she went on to say, "My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I'm pregnant."

"Although this isn't how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all."

Last year she revealed that they had suffered a miscarriage, an experience she wrote about in an opinion piece for the New York Times.

McCain, an American columnist, author, and television personality, is the daughter of 2008 presidential candidate and U.S. senator John McCain and Cindy McCain.

'The View' is one of several daytime talk shows which has been filming without a studio audience during the pandemic.

'The View' moderator Whoopi Goldberg has also been working from home and Variety recently reported that fellow co-host Joy Behar would be taking some time off from the show due to coronavirus concerns.