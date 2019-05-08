Meghan, Harry show off their 'bundle of joy'

77°
Wednesday, May 08 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - The newborn son of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry is set to attend his first photocall and meet his great grandmother - all in one day.

Harry and Meghan are expected to introduce the infant, known only as Baby Sussex for the moment, to Queen Elizabeth II and show off the baby to the media on Wednesday. Baby Sussex was born Monday at 5:26 a.m.  at an as-yet-undisclosed location. An overjoyed Harry said he and Meghan are "thinking" about names.

Family members have welcomed the new arrival, with Prince William saying on Tuesday he was "absolutely thrilled." The infant is seventh in line to the British throne and is the eighth great-grandchild of 93-year-old Elizabeth, Britain's longest reigning monarch.

