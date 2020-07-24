Meghan and Harry file lawsuit against paparazzi

Photo: LA Times

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are suing over paparazzi photographs of their toddler son, Archie, their lawyer said in a statement.

According to CNN, Meghan and Harry filed the lawsuit in California, which is where the family now lives.

Harry and Meghan's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, is just over a year old and since the new family left England and decided to distance themselves from royal duties, they've spoken out on multiple occasions regarding disturbing intrusions made by the press in both England and the USA.

The couple is not only suing members of the paparazzi in California, but in a separate lawsuit, Meghan is suing the publisher of the UK's Mail on Sunday newspaper over printed excerpts of a letter the duchess wrote to her father following her marriage to Prince Harry.

Meghan and Harry have also made it very clear to four news organizations including the Daily Mail, the Sun, the Mirror, and the Express, that they will not be engaging with them in the future.

In a letter to the publications, the couple said they believe a free press "is a cornerstone to any democracy" but add that "there is a real human cost" to the way the tabloids go about their business.

"Every individual and family member in California is guaranteed by law the right to privacy in their home. No drones, helicopters or telephoto lenses can take away that right," lawyer Michael Kump said in a statement.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son's right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions," he said.