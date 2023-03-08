76°
Mega Millions winning ticket worth $10,000 sold in Lake Charles
LAKE CHARLES - Better check your lottery tickets. A Mega Millions ticket worth $10,000 was sold at a Lake Charles convenience store.
The ticket was for Tuesday's drawing. According to the Louisiana Lottery website, the ticket was bought at More 4 Less on Nelson Road. The ticket matched four white numbers and the Mega Ball.
The numbers are 02-07-25-35-44 and the Mega Ball is 03.
The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday.
