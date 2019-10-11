Meet-up via 'Jack'd' dating app leads to robbery & arrest

Joshua J. Robinson

BATON ROUGE - A Ville Platt native accused of kidnapping and robbing the man he was supposed to be on a date with is behind bars.

The victim told officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department that in early September, he met up with 24-year old Joshua Robinson, a man he'd contacted via the dating app, 'Jack'd.'

The victim says during their date, Robinson offered to take him out for a bite to eat. This was when Robinson allegedly brought him to a residence on Blount Road, where the victim says Robinson and an accomplice handcuffed and robbed him at gunpoint.

When Robinson allegedly demanded access to the victim's banking app, he refused. At this, the victim was forced into the back of a vehicle and driven to Tucker Road in Zachary, where he was left stranded.

The victim later identified Robinson in a police lineup.

Robinson has been charged with armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping.