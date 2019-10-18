58°
Medication safety seminars for older adults planned in EBR area
BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging and Capital Area Human Services are teaming up to present a series of seminars focused on safe medication practices for older adults.
Misuse of prescription medication affects 18 million Americans annually.
And, as more than 80% of people between the ages of 57 and 85 use at least one prescription a day, officials hope these educational seminars will be beneficial to seniors.
The safety seminars will be held at various East Baton Rouge Council on Aging sites on selected dates from Monday, Oct. 21 until Thursday, November 14.
A list of dates and locations are below.
