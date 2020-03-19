Medical supply shortage brings community together; more supplies needed

BATON ROUGE- Supply shortages are effecting health care communities, including those right here in Baton Rouge.

Baton Rouge General is in need of supplies to protect people from the coronavirus.

"There is a supply shortage during a critical time here in the medical community," President of the BRG foundation, Erik Showalter says.

Showalter asks the community's help as the hospital desperately needs surgical masks of any kind, rubber nitrile gloves, and safety goggles.

Orders have been made, but they will not be in on time.

The community has already responded, organizing their stock and calling to let BRG know, but the need is still there. Medical professionals and patients are constantly using the supplies, so the demand remains.

Showalter says anyone that may not need the volume of supplies that they have such as dentist offices, physician offices, construction companies or industry partners, to please donate them to hospitals in need during this pandemic.

"We need everyone to come together to help our health care professionals and our front line staff continue to stay safe and continue to provide great care for Baton Rouge and the surrounding communities," Showalter says.

If you have extra supplies, you can donate those to Baton Rouge General at (225) 381-6005.