Medical marijuana samples collected from LSU AgCenter for final round of testing

Photo: LSU AgCenter

BATON ROUGE- Samples from products for the first release of the LSU AgCenter's medicinal marijuana program were collected for testing by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

The samples was collected Monday a final round of testing.

“Once testing is completed and the product passes for homogeneity, potency and is deemed free of contaminants, it will be ready for distribution," said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain.

Test results of the final product conducted by LDAF’s laboratory should be completed within seven business days. If the product passes, GB Sciences Louisiana, LLC, the contracted producer for the AgCenter, will be cleared to distribute the products to licensed pharmacies across Louisiana.

The other licensed grower, Southern University, and its sub-contractor, Advanced Biomedics, LLC d/b/a Ilera Hollistic Healthcare received authority to begin growing medical marijuana on July 22.

Officials say standard operating procedures have been approved and a Phase 1 facility is ready to begin the process of planting seeds.