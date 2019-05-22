Latest Weather Blog
Medical marijuana clinic now open on Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE - A new medical marijuana clinic has opened in Baton Rouge.
The Total Health Clinic on Essen Lane is one of three facilities statewide.
Louisiana recognizes multiple chronic medical conditions approved for treatment with medical marijuana. Officials say, it must be dispensed only through licensed and registered pharmacies.
"The doctors at Total Health Clinic are certified by the LA State Board of Medical Examiners to give recommendations to patients looking for a cutting edge, alternative therapy for their medical treatment," the release said. "Total Health Clinic is not a dispensary; but, will recommend to medical marijuana pharmacies in the area."
Physicians at the clinic will provide a full evaluation and treatment plan for patients that qualify for medical marijuana.
