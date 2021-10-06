Medical Experts say it's safe to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time

BATON ROUGE- Flu season and COVID-19 are about to mix again. This year doctors are dealing with questions about the flu and booster shots.

Medical experts are now pushing for people to get both and say you can do so at the same time.

On Wednesday, Earl Doomes received his COVID-19 booster shot and is planning next to get his flu shot.

"I'm just following through to get maximum protection," he said.

Chief Nursing Officer at Baton Rouge General Mid City, Angie Clouatre, said she recommends the flu shot for anyone over six months old.

"This is to protect ourselves, to protect our families, and to keep hospital doors open and beds available for those emergencies that may not be flu or COVID-19 related. It's important for us just to do our part."

Doctors say with more people traveling and getting together during the holidays, there's another worry of a rise in cases again.

But this year, vaccines are available.

"I'm an older person, and I think there's evidence that the vaccine works," Doomes said.

The differences between flu and COVID-19 are subtle. Flu symptoms can appear abruptly and include muscle aches.

"It presents in different people different ways, but the symptoms are very similar. It's why we recommend the booster, COVID vaccines in general, and the flu vaccine."

Governor John Bel Edwards and doctor Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health received both of their shots Wednesday afternoon.