Meals on Wheels delivering food to seniors in Livingston Parish amid virus fears

LIVINGSTON - Seniors are at a higher risk for coronavirus, and they are the main priority for the Meals on Wheels program.

New procedures are in place in Livingston Parish to help avoid infection. Meals on wheels is making changes in its mission to provide food while protecting the health of senior citizens.

Due to coronavirus concerns, the doors are closed temporarily at Livingston Parish Council on Aging, but lunches are still being prepared in the kitchen for low-income senior citizens with a little extra precaution.

"We don't want to spread anything, because nobody really knows," Sherri Gill said.

Livingston Parish Meals on Wheels serves about 400 people in the community.

Herman Mckee is in his 80s and admits he's worried about coronavirus because seniors are at a higher risk. Workers delivered his meals straight to his car today since the elderly aren't allowed in the building.

"I think that's the thing to do, is close it so everyone can stay at home and stay away from people that might have it," Mckee says.

Executive Director Kay Granger says closing their doors and sanitization are necessary steps to help prevent the spread of coronavirus to the elderly.

"It's very sad but we have to do what we have to do to protect them and ourselves," Granger said.

Drivers for Meals on Wheels are now wearing masks, gloves and practice social distancing.

"It's our job to make sure they do get frozen meals. They get 14 meals a month," driver Bill Davis said.

Cancellations of public events, school closures, and news about the virus remind clients that COVID-19 is a real danger.

"I'm hoping I don't get it. I'm trying to stay kind of by myself," Mckee said.

Meals on Wheels workers said they have no intention of halting the service.

"Sometimes, I'll say a little prayer for them at the end you know. And they love me to death," Davis said.