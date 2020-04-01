73°
Meal site closes after McKinley Middle employee tests positive for COVID-19

Wednesday, April 01 2020
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - McKinley Middle School will shut down its meal site because a child nutrition worker tested positive for COVID-19.

The feeding site will close so all staff can self-isolate. Officials say the employee was not working the day learning packets were distributed and has not been on campus at all this week.

The districts other feeding sites remain open.

