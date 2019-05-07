MCM Plastics announces $2.7M expansion in Livingston Parish

HOLDEN - Governor John Bel Edwards and MCM Plastics President Richard Morris announced Tuesday that the company is making a multi-million dollar investment in its Livingston Parish facility.

Built more than two decades ago in Holden, the facility culls plastic residue from high-volume producers and recycles the excess materials for use by its customers. The Livingston Parish plant is located just north of U.S. Highway 190 on Dan Pierson Road.

With the investment, the company will retain 15 existing jobs in Holden while creating five new direct jobs with an average annual salary of more than $27,000, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project also will result in 14 new indirect jobs, for a total of 19 new jobs in Livingston Parish and the surrounding area.