McKinley High temporarily closes campus after employee tests positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE - McKinley High School closed its doors after learning a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

A school spokesperson said the campus is closed Thursday for a “deep cleaning” due to the positive test.

Like the rest of the East Baton Rouge Parish schools McKinley High is only offering virtual classes until at least Labor Day, so no students have been on campus. Staff members have been physically working on the campus since Monday, Aug. 3, however.

Due to the new COVID-19 case on campus staff members will instruct virtually from home on Thursday and Friday.

School officials said they were made aware of the new COVID-19 case Wednesday night, and there will be another “deep cleaning” if anyone else tests positive.

Staff members who were in close contact with the person who tested positive have been directed to quarantine at home for the next 14 days.

The school will open back up on Monday, Aug. 17 for staff members.