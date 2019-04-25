McKinley High grad, other Yale students develop app to protect people during school shootings

Photo: Yale Daily News

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Multiple Yale University students, including a McKinley High School graduate, developed an app to help protect people during school shootings.

The startup called PREPARED was created by Michael Chime '21, Daniel James '19, Neal Soni '22, and Dylan Gleicher '21. The Yale Daily News reports PREPARED was recently awarded a $25,000 Miller Prize.

“We started the app because all of us founders have connections to or have witnessed extreme events in schools and because school shootings are really an epidemic in our country,” James, the McKinley grad, said.

According to co-founder Chimes, he first came up with the idea for the app over the summer. Chime said he as two younger brothers and felt concerned about their safety at their respective schools. The article also said James, Gleicher, and Soni experienced gun violence or threats of gun violence while they were in school.

The app created by the students is available in three different user formats - one for administrators, one for teachers, and one for students.

“We got some really positive feedback,” Chime said. “The superintendent of the Sandy Hook school district said this app should be in every school in the country.”

In an email to WBRZ, James said the students are in the process of implementing the app at schools across the country. He said they also plan to implement the app at different schools in Louisiana.

