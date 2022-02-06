McKinley High football team gifted new equipment

BATON ROUGE - A couple who paid McKinley High's athletic fines this week also gifted the football team new equipment. Kristina and John Miremont donated $62,000 to the school.

Part of the donation was used to replace the old pads football players have been wearing. "They had no money in their budget so I told the coach and the principal we're going to make it right," said John Miremont.

The school was punished for not keeping proper records for athletes last year. Students are banned from the post-season this year which worries many they will miss out on scholarships.

"Not only does it affect football but it also affects wrestling. Last year I was a state champion," said senior Gavin Bonilla.

Miremont said he will pay to send several McKinley High athletes, including Bonilla, to national competitions this year.