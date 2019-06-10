Latest Weather Blog
McIlhenny Co. names great-grandson of Tabasco founder as CEO
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana-based McIlhenny Co., which produces Tabasco sauce, has named the great-great-grandson of Tabasco creator Edmund McIlhenny as its new president and chief executive officer.
News outlets report Monday that Harold Osborn will take over the company, popularly known for creating the Tabasco brand and distributing Tabasco Pepper Sauce. The Acadiana Advocate reports Osborn worked on Southern Louisiana's Avery Island and in the Avery Island salt mine for the McIlhenny Co. when he was younger.
Avery Island was the birthplace of Tabasco Pepper Sauce and was added to the National Register of Historic Places last year. The newspaper says McIlhenny Co. was founded in 1868, making it one of the U.S.'s oldest family-owned companies.
