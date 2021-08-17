McDonald's to add new glazed pull apart donuts to menu in September

Customers with a sweet tooth will enjoy McDonald's addition to its menu this Fall.

The restaurant will roll out a new item alongside the three baked products already featured on its McCafe menu.

Beginning September 1, customers will see a new glazed shareable donut on the bakery's menu. It will join the McCafé's apple fritter, blueberry muffin, and cinnamon roll.

The Glazed Pull-Apart Donut is set to become the first limited-edition addition to the McCafé Bakery, QSR Magazine notes.

The new treat will be available to purchase in-restaurant, via drive-thru, by means of the McDonald’s App with Mobile Order and Pay, or by having it delivered directly to your front door through McDelivery.