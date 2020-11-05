56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

McDonald's testing out crab sandwich in San Francisco area

3 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, February 09 2017 Feb 9, 2017 February 09, 2017 12:28 PM February 09, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SAN JOSE - McDonald's is planning to launch a crab sandwich in the San Francisco Bay area.

The fast good giant says the sandwich consists of snow crab meat mixed with mayonnaise and served with tomato and lettuce on a sourdough bun. It says it worked with San Francisco chef and former "Top Chef" contestant Ryan Scott to create the sandwich.

It's currently being tested in four restaurants in San Jose, California. If the company gets positive feedback, it says it will launch the sandwich in 250 Bay Area restaurants later this year.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days