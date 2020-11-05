56°
McDonald's testing out crab sandwich in San Francisco area
SAN JOSE - McDonald's is planning to launch a crab sandwich in the San Francisco Bay area.
The fast good giant says the sandwich consists of snow crab meat mixed with mayonnaise and served with tomato and lettuce on a sourdough bun. It says it worked with San Francisco chef and former "Top Chef" contestant Ryan Scott to create the sandwich.
It's currently being tested in four restaurants in San Jose, California. If the company gets positive feedback, it says it will launch the sandwich in 250 Bay Area restaurants later this year.
