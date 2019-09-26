Latest Weather Blog
McDonald's takes a nibble of the plant-based burger
CHICAGO (AP) - McDonald's is finally taking a nibble of the plant-based burger.
In a very limited test in Canada, McDonald's said Thursday that it's introducing the PLT, or the plant, lettuce and tomato burger.
It will be available for 12 weeks in 28 restaurants in Southwestern Ontario by the end of the month. The limited test is rolling out about six months after rival Burger King began testing the plant-based Impossible burger, which no surprise, is a rival to Beyond Meat.
It's now selling those burgers nationwide.
Meat alternatives are being introduced across the fast-food sector. KFC last month said it's testing plant-based chicken nuggets and boneless wings at an Atlanta restaurant in partnership with Beyond Meat.
Before the opening bell Thursday, shares of Beyond Meat Inc. soared 11 percent.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Leaders to address short-term rentals concerns in Spanish Town
-
Two people transported after being hit in separate overnight crashes
-
Dredging efforts to continue on south side of False River after minor...
-
EBR installing cameras to curb illegal dumping
-
Baton Rouge inches closer to stormwater management plan
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese