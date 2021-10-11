McDonald's says thank you to teachers with five days of free breakfast

Teacher Appreciation Week may have been observed in May, but McDonald's is extending another "thank you" to the educators who make daily sacrifices to meet the needs of their students.

At McDonald's across the nation, Monday marks the start of five days of free breakfast for teachers.

McDonald's announced the special in a Friday, October 9 news release, stating that any educator or school employee can go to one of the chain's locations from October 11 - October 15 and receive a free breakfast meal.

Educators only need to show their work ID to get a Thank You meal, which will come in a Happy Meal box.

The meal will include a drink (either a medium McCafé, hot or iced coffee, or soft drink), hash browns, and a sandwich (either an egg McMuffin, bacon, egg and cheese biscuit or a sausage biscuit).

In the news release, McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger said, "Together with our Owner/Operators, we're proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes."

The fast food chain is also encouraging members of the public to show their appreciation for the teachers and educators in their lives by using the hashtag on #ThankYouMeal on Twitter, TikTok or Instagram.

Interested individuals can also download McDonald's free Thank You e-card to send to someone directly.