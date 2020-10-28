McDonald's rolls out new pastries; some available for free in upcoming special

As of Wednesday, Oct. 28 McDonald's is offering three new pastries on its McCafé menu- an apple fritter (pictured above), a blueberry muffin and a cinnamon roll.

The sweets may come with a few extra calories, but for a limited time, they'll allow customers with the McDonald's app to save a few extra bucks.

According to CNN, from Nov. 3-9, McDonald's will be giving away one of the new items free with a purchase of a hot or iced coffee on orders placed through its app; the special will be valid once per day at any time of day.

McDonald's frequently hosts specials involving its app, in an effort to build its customer base and remain relevant in a changing industry.

Though, a May 2020 reports lists McDonald's as holding the top spot among America's most popular fast food chains, the company has been impacted by the pandemic and by the public's increasing preference for its competitors's offers.

'Eat This, Not That' reports that in July of this year, the company announced plans to close roughly 200 of its locations—many at Walmart.

And according to Business Insider, competitors like Chick Fil a are on the rise, with Chick Fil a's average location making more than $4.5 million in sales, compared to an average McDonald's location, which makes about $2.9 billion.

That said, in the US, McDonald's sales have finally turned a corner following a bleak spring.

Sales at US stores open at least a year jumped 4.6% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, the company said in a regulatory filing earlier this month, CNN reports.

McDonald's will release full third-quarter results on November 9.