Latest Weather Blog
McDonald's quashes all-you-can-eat fries reports
Trending News
ST. JOSEPH - McDonald's Corp. is quashing reports that a coming Missouri restaurant will test all-you-can-eat fries, saying the endless spuds will be available for a limited time only to promote the site's scheduled July grand opening.
The buzz is around a reported "test" of unlimited fries for customers at the pending location in St. Joseph, north of Kansas. But McDonald's spokeswoman Lisa McComb says no such test is in the works.
McComb says the 6,500-square-foot Missouri restaurant will be unique because it will allow its customers to place their orders at digital kiosks and customize their burgers and desserts. McComb said more details will be available closer to the restaurant opening.
Messages left Wednesday with the Missouri location's franchise owner, Chris Habiger, were not immediately returned.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
At-home COVID tests helping Baton Rouge family locate virus before transmission to...
-
Louisiana Marathon to mark 100th race for hobby runner
-
From cafe to concerts: Chelsea's Live opens doors after high anticipation from...
-
Subdivision overlay project delays testing patience of residents
-
Mysterious morning church fire in North Baton Rouge leads to $150k in...