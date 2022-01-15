McDonald's quashes all-you-can-eat fries reports

ST. JOSEPH - McDonald's Corp. is quashing reports that a coming Missouri restaurant will test all-you-can-eat fries, saying the endless spuds will be available for a limited time only to promote the site's scheduled July grand opening.



The buzz is around a reported "test" of unlimited fries for customers at the pending location in St. Joseph, north of Kansas. But McDonald's spokeswoman Lisa McComb says no such test is in the works.



McComb says the 6,500-square-foot Missouri restaurant will be unique because it will allow its customers to place their orders at digital kiosks and customize their burgers and desserts. McComb said more details will be available closer to the restaurant opening.



Messages left Wednesday with the Missouri location's franchise owner, Chris Habiger, were not immediately returned.