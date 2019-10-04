McDonald's McRib makes a return to menus

Image courtesy of Business Insider

McDonald's popular McRib sandwich is back on the menu.

The fast-food company announced Thursday that the barbecue sandwich will be available for purchase at over 10,000 locations as soon as Monday.

The McRib's temporary return to the menu is a marketing technique. Alexander Chernev, a professor of marketing at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, says seasonal items are an importing marketing tool for the food industry. Limited releases give consumers a Pavlovian response, making them crave the specialty foods and drinks they've learned to associate with each season.

For example, when the weather turns colder, Starbucks customers suddenly get a hankering for Pumpkin Spice Lattes. This sort of response is all part of marketing.

So, McDonald's customers who enjoy the popular "pork patty" covered in barbecue sauce had better purchase one while they can.

At some locations, the McRib will be available in a two for $6 promotion or $3.69 individually.