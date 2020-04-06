McDonald's in Denham Springs closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Denham Springs- After an employee tested positive with COVID-19, the McDonald's on Lockhart Road at LA Hwy 16 in Denham Springs has closed, franchise owner John Valluzzo said.

Valluzo said the employee that tested positive with the coronavirus last worked at the restaurant, referred to as the "Lockhart Crossing" location, on March 29.

"As soon as we were notified of the confirmed case, we immediately closed the restaurant and performed a deep clean as well as notify local public health authorities. We have since worked with the health department to ensure we are following guidelines," Valluzo said in a statement.

He also told WBRZ they reached out to the restaurant staff who had been in contact with the employee and they were asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days to ensure they remain healthy before returning to work.

"Our people are the heart and soul of the McDonald’s family. We are keeping this employee in our thoughts for a fast and full recovery," he said.