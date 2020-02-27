45°
McDonald's customer asks for bagel with extra cream cheese, is given a 'McMonstrosity'

Most fast-food customers have experienced first-world problem of asking for extra ketchup and getting 30 packets that they're not quite sure what to do with.

But one McDonald's customer in Canada experienced this to the fifth degree when he ordered a bagel with extra cream cheese and got more cream cheese than bagel.

According to aol.com, the bagel-ordering man is a reporter named Bryan Passifiume, who works for the Toronto Sun. 

Not only did Passifiume share images of his monstrously cheesy bagel on Twitter, but he later went around the Toronto Sun's newsroom and compared the laughably large bagel's size to various newsroom items.

The bagel won nearly every time. 

The gigantic sandwich has been appropriately nicknamed "McMonstrosity."

And, when the journalist returned to the same McDonald's the next morning, he was given yet another McMonstrosity. 
 
  

