McDonald's announces upcoming release of new chicken sandwich, plant-based burger

According to USA Today, the popular fast-food chain known for its golden arches is planning to hop aboard the popular plant-based food train via its development of a new plant-based platform dubbed 'McPlant' that will soon feature a brand new plant-based burger.

And McDonald's is claiming that its new veggie burger will be the gold standard for similar fast-food options at other restaurants.

"There are other plant-based burgers out there, but the McPlant delivers our iconic taste in a sink-your-teeth-in (and wipe-your-mouth) kind of sandwich," McDonald's said in its Monday blog post. "It’s made with a juicy, plant-based patty and served on a warm, sesame seed bun with all the classic toppings."

In addition to this, McDonald's also confirmed that its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich would arrive in the U.S. early next year.

"McPlant is crafted exclusively for McDonald’s, by McDonald’s," Ian Borden, McDonald's international president, said at a Monday, Nov. 9 investor meeting. "In the future, McPlant could extend across a line of plant-based products including burgers, chicken substitutes and breakfast sandwiches."

The plant-based and chicken sandwich announcements were part of the company's new growth strategy called "Accelerating the Arches."

The strategy is built on a commitment to the restaurant's core menu.

Borden said some markets will test the burger next year. Whether or not the vegan-friendly burger will arrive in the U.S. and a potential timeline was not immediately known.

"We are excited about the opportunity because we believe we have a proven, delicious-tasting product," Borden said. "When customers are ready for it, we will be ready for them.”

Last September, McDonald's started testing a plant-based burger called the P.L.T., which stands for plant, lettuce and tomato that featured a non-meat patty crafted exclusively by McDonald’s by Beyond Meat.

A Beyond Meat spokesperson confirmed the company co-created the plant-based patty that will be part of the McPlant platform with McDonald's.

In addition to this news, on Veteran's Day, certain McDonald's in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas will be offering free breakfast to those who once served in the US armed forces.

Click here for information on this Nov. 11 special.