McDavid wins election for Zachary Mayor

Francis Nezianya (left) David McDavid (right)

ZACHARY - Longtime Zachary Police Chief David McDavid defeated Councilman Francis Nezianya in a runoff for the city's mayoral office on Saturday.

McDavid took in %55 of the vote in the special election Saturday.

McDavid, who announced his plan to step down as police chief earlier this year, will take office in January, replacing outgoing Mayor David Amrhein.