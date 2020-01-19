McCown primed for 'chance to shine' if Brees can't play

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - Playing light-heartedly off of his recent national television commercial, Saints backup quarterback Luke McCown says he's prepared for his "chance to shine" if starter Drew Brees cannot play at Carolina on Sunday.



The right-handed Brees has a bruised rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder. Brees says he's confident he can play, but he was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday.



In his TV ad, McCown touts how good the backup systems for a mobile phone company would be if needed.



A 12-year NFL veteran, McCown says he has learned he must prepare each week as if he's the starter in order to be ready, and says this week is no different.



Missing practice for New Orleans on Thursday were receiver Brandin Cooks, safety Jairus Byrd and guard Jahri Evans.