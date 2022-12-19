Latest Weather Blog
McConnell says he'll stick with his health bill
Trending News
WASHINGTON - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has rejected President Donald Trump's advice to first repeal President Barack Obama's health care law and then replace it later with something else.
McConnell says the current health care bill remains challenging but "we are going to stick with that path."
Trump tweeted earlier Friday that if Republicans could not reach a consensus on the current bill, they "should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date!" Several Republican senators signed on to Trump's plan.
But McConnell is showing no interest in that strategy. He told a gathering of Republicans in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, that "failure has to be possible or you can't have success."
McConnell says, "It's not easy making American great again, is it?"
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Street racers set fire to parking lot, shut down I-10 in Baton...
-
Non-profit making feminine hygiene products more accessible, working to combat 'period poverty'
-
WATCH: Street racers set fire to parking lot, shut down I-10 with...
-
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas still accepting donations for those in need
-
Beloved Cajun adaptation of 'The Nutcracker' returns to downtown BR for the...
Sports Video
-
Black and Gold Report: Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints
-
Lutcher wins 9th State Title after beating North DeSoto 28-25 in the...
-
Scotlandvill boys hoops edges McKinley 56-54
-
Dunham falls in DIII Select state title game to St. Charles Catholic...
-
Scotlandville girls rout Episcopal 57-27