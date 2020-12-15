McConnell recognizes Biden as President-elect for first time

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

As the end of the year and of the current Commander in Chief's term draws to a close, a few more republican lawmakers are beginning to acknowledge Joe Biden as President-elect.

According to CNN, the morning after the electors meeting on Monday, Dec. 14, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, "as of this morning, our country officially has a President-elect and a vice president-elect."

"The electoral college has spoken," he said from the Senate floor in the US Capitol. "Today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden."

McConnell's comments carry weight in view of the fact that even after the Electoral College made the win official, a significant number of Senate Republicans refuse to recognize Biden's victory.

McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, also congratulated Vice-President elect Kamala Harris for the first time.

"I also want to congratulate the vice president-elect, our colleague from California, Senator Harris," he said. "Beyond our differences, all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time."

McConnell added that even though millions wished the election would have yielded a different result, "our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on January the 20th. The Electoral College has spoken."

McConnell doesn't appear to be alone in his decision to acknowledge Biden's win.

CNN notes that on Monday evening, following the Electoral College process, some GOP members of Congress were signaling they were more willing to accept Biden's victory.

Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, a member of Senate GOP leadership who leads the congressional inauguration committee, said they will meet soon to discuss the ceremony to inaugurate Biden on January 20, CNN reports.

"We've now gone through the constitutional process and the electors have voted, so there's a President-elect," Blunt said. "With Vice President Biden as the President-elect, the President continues, obviously, to have all the options he has available to him, but the electoral vote today was significant."

The news outlet adds that two other members of GOP leadership, Senate Majority Whip John Thune of South Dakota and Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, both agreed that any attempt to overturn the election results on January 6, which is when a joint of session of Congress is scheduled to meet and count the electoral votes, would be in vain.

"In the end at some point you have to face the music," Thune said Monday on his way to McConnell's office for a leadership meeting. "And I think once the Electoral College settles the issue today, it's time for everybody to move on."