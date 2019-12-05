McComb raises cost to march in Christmas parade

MCCOMB, Miss. - The joy of Christmas may be priceless, but marching in the McComb Christmas parade will cost participants $30.



In a debate that exuded little of the happiness usually associated with the holiday, McComb's mayor and Board of Selectmen have agreed to raise the fee for units to enter the parade from $5.



The board took the vote Tuesday. The city is taking over the parade from the Pike County Chamber of Commerce.



Officials say the fee aims to prevent unregistered people from demanding to march. Mayor Whitney Rawlings had proposed charging $40 as "quality control."



Tuesday's debate became heated, as Selectwoman Tammy Witherspoon objected to the increase, saying McComb has long provided services for the parade. She proposed $30, which the board accepted.