Mayor who posted about 'killing out' gays has posted apology

2 hours 36 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 June 04, 2019 4:56 PM June 04, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: AL.com
CARBON HILL, Ala. (AP) - A rural Alabama mayor who posted online about "killing out" gay and transgender people has posted an apology, after initially denying he was responsible.
  
WBRC-TV reported that Carbon Hill Mayor Mark Chambers complained on Facebook that "homosexuals lecture us on morals" and "transvestites lecture us on human biology." He also complained about "baby killers" and "socialists."
  
Chambers wrote: "The only way to change it would be to kill the problem out."
  
The station reports Chambers on Monday denied writing the comment and then said it was taken out of context. Then he said it was meant to be a private message.
  
In a post Tuesday Chambers said he's sorry for suggesting anyone should be killed and did not intend to target the LGBTQ community.
  
His Facebook page is now private.
