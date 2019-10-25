71°
Mayor to reveal priority list for MovEBR road projects next week

Friday, October 25 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome will soon announce which projects her office plans to address first as part of a parish-wide roadwork initiative.

On Wednesday, the mayor's office will officially unveil which projects will benefit first from the half-cent sales tax that was approved by voters last year. 

Slated to run for 30 years and generate about $40 million a year, the program was said to include roughly 70 projects across the parish.

